Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0655, met target at 1.0555



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency has fallen again in line with our bearish expectation, our short position entered at 1.0655 met target at 1.0555 with 100 points profit, current anticipated decline adds credence to our view that the rebound from 1.0521 has ended at 1.0680 and bearishness remains for retest of said support at 1.0521, break there would confirm recent decline from 1.0829 top has resumed for weakness to 1.0500 and later towards 1.0470-80 but support at 1.0454 should remain intact.



As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 1.0655 and would sell euro again on recovery as 1.0585-90 should limit upside. Only above minor resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0655-60 but resistance at 1.0680 should cap upside.