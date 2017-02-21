ActionForex.com
Feb 21 11:25 GMT

Trade Idea Update: EUR/USD - Target met and sell again at 1.0585 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 21 17 10:54 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0538


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0655, met target at 1.0555

Position : - Short at 1.0655

Target :  - 1.0555

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency has fallen again in line with our bearish expectation, our short position entered at 1.0655 met target at 1.0555 with 100 points profit, current anticipated decline adds credence to our view that the rebound from 1.0521 has ended at 1.0680 and bearishness remains for retest of said support at 1.0521, break there would confirm recent decline from 1.0829 top has resumed for weakness to 1.0500 and later towards 1.0470-80 but support at 1.0454 should remain intact.

As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 1.0655 and would sell euro again on recovery as 1.0585-90 should limit upside. Only above minor resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0655-60 but resistance at 1.0680 should cap upside.
 

