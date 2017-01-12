ActionForex.com
Jan 12 15:30 GMT

Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2205 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 12 17 14:01 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2275


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2315, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2315, Stop: 1.2170

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable fell briefly to 1.2038, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rally above resistance at 1.2272 signal a temporary low has been made there (medium term downtrend is not ready to resume yet), hence upside bias is seen for the strong rebound from there to bring retracement of recent decline and further gain to 1.2340-50, then 1.2475-80 would be seen, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2400-05 (100% projection of 1.2038-1.2272 measuring from 1.2168) and price should falter below resistance at 1.2433, bring retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as 1.2200-05 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 1.2195 would defer and risk deeper correction towards said support at 1.2168 which is still expected to remain intact and bring another rally to aforesaid upside targets.
 

