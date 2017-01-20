<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2295





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable rebounded after finding support at 1.2253 yesterday, outlook remains consolidative and reckon upside would be limited to 1.2375-80 and downside risk remains for another corrective fall to 1.2300, then towards said support at 1.2253 but still reckon downside would be limited to 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) and bring another rise later, above 1.2400 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring retest of 1.2416, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2201-02 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416 and current level of the lower Kumo) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.