<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2286





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable met resistance at 1.2372 earlier today and has retreated, retaining our view that further consolidation below indicated resistance at 1.2416 would be seen and another test of 1.2253 support is likely, break there would bring stronger retracement of the rise from 1.1986 to 1.2220-25 but reckon 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above 1.2372 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring retest of 1.2416, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.