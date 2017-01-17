<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2319





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2205



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable's intra-day rise has gathered momentum and broke above resistance at 1.2233 as well as 1.2317, signaling a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2350, then 1.2370, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2400 and price should falter below resistance at 1.2433.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as previous resistance at 1.2233 should turn into support and limit sterling's downside. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2512) would defer and risk test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2182) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed.