Jan 17 14:05 GMT

Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2240 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 13:43 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2319


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2205

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable's intra-day rise has gathered momentum and broke above resistance at 1.2233 as well as 1.2317, signaling a temporary low has been formed at 1.1986, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.2350, then 1.2370, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2400 and price should falter below resistance at 1.2433.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as previous resistance at 1.2233 should turn into support and limit sterling's downside. Below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2512) would defer and risk test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2182) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day top is formed.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

