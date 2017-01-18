ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2260 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 18 17 11:42 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2300


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable has retreated after rising to 1.2416, suggesting consolidation would be seen and initial downside risk is for weakness to 1.2260-65 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416), however, reckon renewed buying interest would emerge there and bring another rise later, break of said resistance would signal the reversal from 1.1986 low is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.2433, break there would encourage for headway to 1.2470-80. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2265) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of 1.2215-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416) but break there is needed to confirm top is formed.
 

