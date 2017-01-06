ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2320 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 06 17 11:42 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2363


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2325, Target: 1.2425, Stop: 1.2290

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2320, Target: 1.2420, Stop: 1.2285

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Yesterday's rally above previous resistance at 1.2388 on dollar's broad-based selloff adds credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and although cable has retreated from 1.2433, reckon downside would be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2355) and the upper Kumo (now at 1.2312) should hold, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2433 would extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199), however, overbought condition should limit upside to previous resistance at 1.2510.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as 1.2320-30 should limit downside. Only below 1.2275-80 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2255-60 first but reckon 1.2220-25 would contain downside, bring another rebound.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

