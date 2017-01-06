<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2363





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2325, Target: 1.2425, Stop: 1.2290



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2320, Target: 1.2420, Stop: 1.2285



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Yesterday's rally above previous resistance at 1.2388 on dollar's broad-based selloff adds credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and although cable has retreated from 1.2433, reckon downside would be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2355) and the upper Kumo (now at 1.2312) should hold, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2433 would extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199), however, overbought condition should limit upside to previous resistance at 1.2510.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as 1.2320-30 should limit downside. Only below 1.2275-80 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2255-60 first but reckon 1.2220-25 would contain downside, bring another rebound.