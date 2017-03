Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2350, Target: 1.2450, Stop: 1.2315



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has dropped on dollar’s broad-based strength and weakness towards support at 1.2347 cannot be ruled out, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited and bring rebound later, above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2411) would bring recovery to 12440-50 but price should falter below resistance at 1.2471-79, bring another decline later.



In view of this, we are inclined to buy cable on dips. A firm break below said support at 1.23476 would signal early decline from 1.2706 has resumed and extend weakness towards 1.2300-10 but loss of near term downward momentum should limit downside to 1.2270-75 and bring rebound.