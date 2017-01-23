ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2375 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 23 17 11:38 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2450


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable has rallied after finding renewed buying interest at 1.2261 on Friday and broke above last week's high at 1.2416 as well as previous resistance at 1.2433, adding credence to our bullish view for resumption of the rise from 1.1986 low, hence upside bias remains for further gain to 1.2475-80 and possibly 1.2500 would be seen, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2515-20 (61.8% projection of 1.1998-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253).

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2372 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2367) would defer and risk correction to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2333) but the lower Kumo (now at 1.2313) should hold.

 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

