Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 16 17 13:38 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2497
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2425, Target: 1.2525, Stop: 1.2390
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2425, Target: 1.2525, Stop: 1.2390
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has rebounded after yesterday;s brief fall to 1.2383, suggesting the retreat from 1.2582 has ended there and further choppy trading within early established range would be seen and recovery to 1.2520-25 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2549 resistance and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2582, bring retreat later.
In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips but one should exit on such rebound. Below said support at 1.2383 would revive bearishness an extend weakness to previous support at 1.2347 (last week’s low) which is likely to hold from here.
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT