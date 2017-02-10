ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2435 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 10 17 10:31 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2508


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2415

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2435, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2400

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has retreated after rising to 1.2582 yesterday, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.2460-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2435-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2582 would extend the rise from 1.2347 to 1.2600 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2615-20 and 1.2650 should hold from here, price should falter well below last week’s high at 1.2706, bring retreat later.

In view of this, would be prudent to buy cable on further subsequent pullback as 1.2430-35 should limit downside. Below 1.2400 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.2347 has ended instead, risk further fall to 1.2400 first.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

