Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 09 17 10:31 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2559
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2570, Stop: 1.2415
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2480, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2445
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has risen again after brief pullback, suggesting the rebound from 1.2347 is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2600, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2615-20 and 1.2650 should hold from here, price should falter well below last week’s high at 1.2706, bring retreat later.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on subsequent pullback as 1.2480-85 should limit downside. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.2447) would abort and signal top is formed, bring subsequent decline to 1.2420-25.
