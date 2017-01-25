<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2591





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2545, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2510



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has surged again after breaking indicated resistance at 1.2546, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2635-45, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2650-60, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2546 should turn into support and bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2509) would defer and risk test of intra-day support at 1.2491 first.