Jan 25 12:00 GMT

Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2545 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 10:01 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2591


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2545, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2510

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has surged again after breaking indicated resistance at 1.2546, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2635-45, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2650-60, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2546 should turn into support and bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2509) would defer and risk test of intra-day support at 1.2491 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

