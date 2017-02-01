<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2627





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2515, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2480



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has surged again after brief pullback to 1.2543, suggesting the rise from 1.2412 (yesterday's low) is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2650, however, break of last week's high at 1.2674 is needed to signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low has resumed and extend headway to 1.2700-10 later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback but at a higher level as said support at 1.2543 should contain downside. Below previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support) would abort and suggests an intra-day top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2490-00 first.