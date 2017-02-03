<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2480





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2522



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2608



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2639



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2546





New strategy :



Buy at market level, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable fell marginally to 1.2460, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall from here and dollar’s retreat elsewhere may bring another rebound, above 1.2538-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2580), break there would provide confirmation, then further subsequent fall to 1.2600 would follow but reckon previous support at 1.2614 would limit upside.



In view of this, we would buy cable here and take profit on such rebound. Below 1.2460 would extend the fall from 1.2706 top to 1.2440 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.