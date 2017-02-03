|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 03 17 13:48 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2480
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2522
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2608
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2639
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2546
New strategy :
Buy at market level, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable fell marginally to 1.2460, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall from here and dollar’s retreat elsewhere may bring another rebound, above 1.2538-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed, bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2580), break there would provide confirmation, then further subsequent fall to 1.2600 would follow but reckon previous support at 1.2614 would limit upside.
In view of this, we would buy cable here and take profit on such rebound. Below 1.2460 would extend the fall from 1.2706 top to 1.2440 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT