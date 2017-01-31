|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 31 17 13:35 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2480
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.2465, Target: 1.2365, Stop: 1.2500
Position : - Short at 1.2465
Target : - 1.2365
Stop : - 1.2500
New strategy :
Exit short entered at 1.2465,
Position : - Short at 1.2465
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite intra-day brief fall to 1.2412, the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound dampened our bearishness and test of intra-day resistance at 1.2519 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal low is formed at 1.2412, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2545-50 but price should falter below yesterday's high at 1.2601.
In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.2465 and stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.2445-50 would bring another test of said support at 1.2412, break there would extend the fall from 1.2674 (last week's high) to 1.2405-10 (1.236 times projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), then 1.2370-75 but price should stay well above 1.2345-50 (1.618 times projection).
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT