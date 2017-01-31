<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2480





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.2465, Target: 1.2365, Stop: 1.2500



Position : - Short at 1.2465



Target : - 1.2365



Stop : - 1.2500





New strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.2465,



Position : - Short at 1.2465



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite intra-day brief fall to 1.2412, the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound dampened our bearishness and test of intra-day resistance at 1.2519 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal low is formed at 1.2412, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2545-50 but price should falter below yesterday's high at 1.2601.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.2465 and stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.2445-50 would bring another test of said support at 1.2412, break there would extend the fall from 1.2674 (last week's high) to 1.2405-10 (1.236 times projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), then 1.2370-75 but price should stay well above 1.2345-50 (1.618 times projection).