Original strategy :



New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.2480, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2450



Position : - Long at 1.2480



Target : - 1.2580



Stop : - 1.2450





Failure to extend Friday’s rebound suggests further consolidation would be seen, however, still reckon downside would be limited and as long as 1.2450 holds, prospect of another rebound remains, above 1.2538-40 would suggest low is formed, bring test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.2565) but break there is needed to provide confirmation, then further subsequent rise to 1.2600 would follow but reckon previous support at 1.2614 would limit upside.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.2480 and one should take profit on such rebound. Below 1.2455-60 would extend the fall from 1.2706 top to 1.2440 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.