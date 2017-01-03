<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2270





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.2305, Target: 1.2205, Stop: 1.2340



Position : - Short at 1.2305



Target : - 1.2205



Stop : - 1.2340





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.2305, Target: 1.2205, Stop: 1.2310



Position : - Short at 1.2305



Target : - 1.2205



Stop : - 1.2310





Although cable staged a strong rebound last week from 1.2200 to 1.2388, the subsequent selloff from there suggests top has been made there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for further fall to 1.2240, however, break of support at 1.2220 is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 1.2200, below there would extend weakness to 1.2170 and later 1.2150 but 1.2120-25 (50% projection of 1.2728-1.2200 measuring from 1.2388) should limit downside.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.2305 as 1.2305-10 should limit upside. Only above 1.2340-50 would defer and suggest the retreat from 1.2388 has ended, bring retest of this level first.