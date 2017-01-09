|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 09 17 11:17 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2162
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2150, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable opened lower today and continued heading south, price broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2120, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2100 and reckon 1.2070-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT