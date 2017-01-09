ActionForex.com
Jan 09 15:21 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2250 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 09 17 14:12 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2150


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable opened lower today and continued heading south, price broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2120, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2100 and reckon 1.2070-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.