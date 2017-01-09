<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2150





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285



New strategy :



Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285



Cable opened lower today and continued heading south, price broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2120, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2100 and reckon 1.2070-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.