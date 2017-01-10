ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2250 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 10 17 09:44 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2135


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff, adding credence to our view for recent decline to extend further weakness to 1.2120, then 1.2100, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support) and reckon 1.2045-50 would hold from here, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as the lower Kumo (now at 1.2257) should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 1.2271 (yesterday's high) would abort and signal a temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 1.2300.
 

