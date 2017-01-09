<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2157





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2159



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2227



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2358



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2351





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable dropped sharply after opening lower earlier today and broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2120, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2100 and reckon 1.2070-75 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.