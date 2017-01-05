ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2330 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 10:59 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2299


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.2330, Target: 1.2230, Stop: 1.2365

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2330, Target: 1.2230, Stop: 1.2365

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable edged higher to 1.2363 earlier today, current sharp retreat suggests an intra-day top is possibly formed and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of the upper Kumo (now at 1.2276), then the lower Kumo (now at 1.2246) but break of 1.2220-25 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2199 (this week's low) has ended, bring retest of this level later.

In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery. Above said resistance at 1.2363 would abort and extend the rise from 1.2199 low for test of 1.2388-91 resistance, then towards 1.2430 but reckon 1.2450-60 would cap upside.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

