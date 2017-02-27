|
Feb 27 17 14:59 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2417
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2417
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2479
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2526
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2497
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2470, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2505
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2470, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2505
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has dropped again after Friday’s selloff, suggesting a test of indicated support at 1.2383-88 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend weakness to 1.2347 but only break there would confirm the decline from 1.2706 top has resumed for further fall to 1.2300-10 first but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.2270-75.
In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery as 1.2470-75 should limit upside. Above 1.2500-05 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2526) which is likely to remain intact.
