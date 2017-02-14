ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2500 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 11:14 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2463


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2500, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2535

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable ran into renewed selling interest at 1.2549 and has dropped quite sharply in London morning, signaling the rebound from 1.2440 has ended at 1.2549 and reviving our bearishness for the fall from 1.2582 to extend weakness to 1.2400-10, below there would suggest the rebound from 1.2347 (last week’s low) has ended, bring further fall to 1.2375-80 first.

In view of this, we are looking to sell cable again on recovery as 1.2500-10 should limit upside and bring another decline. Only above said resistance at 1.2549 would abort and shift risk back to upside for another rise towards last week’s high at 1.2582.
 

