ActionForex.com
Jan 26 10:45 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2650 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 10:17 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2617


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2565, Target: 1.2665, Stop: 1.2530

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable edged higher to 1.2674, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2584) cannot be ruled out, however, break of 1.2546-50 support is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 1.2520 and then 1.2500.

In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery . Above said resistance at 1.2674 would signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and extend further gain towards 1.2710-15 (100% projection of 1.2261-1.2546 measuring from 1.2419).
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.