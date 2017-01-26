|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 26 17 13:17 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2570
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable edged higher to 1.2674, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2584) cannot be ruled out, however, break of 1.2546-50 support is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 1.2520 and then 1.2500.
In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery . Above said resistance at 1.2674 would signal recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and extend further gain towards 1.2710-15 (100% projection of 1.2261-1.2546 measuring from 1.2419).
