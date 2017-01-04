<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2288





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday's anticipated decline to 1.2199, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low) and current rebound suggest a temporary low has possibly been formed there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for retracement of the fall from 1.2388 and gain to 1.2290-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2388-1.2199) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2315-20 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below 1.2355-60.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2252) would bring test of 1.2220-25 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2199 has ended, bring retest of this level first.