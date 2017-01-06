<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2340





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2320, Target: 1.2420, Stop: 1.2285



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable has fallen again after retreating from yesterday's high of 1.2433, suggesting near term downside risk remains for test of the upper Kumo (now at 1.2313), however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2381) and support at 1.2270 should remain intact, bring further choppy trading later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2390-95 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.2433 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would add credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199)