|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 11 17 10:19 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2118
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.2198, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.2107 suggests consolidation would be seen and recovery to 12150 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2170-75 and price should falter below said resistance at 1.2198, bring another decline later.
On the downside, below 1.2090-95 would extend weakness to 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support), however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.2030-35 (50% projection of 1.2433-1.2107 measuring from 1.2198) and price should stay above previous chart support at 1.1995. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT