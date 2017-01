New strategy  :



Cable met resistance at 1.2233 and opened sharply lower today, suggesting the fall from 1.2775 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.1970-75, then 1.1950, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1900-10, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.2070-75 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2110) but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.2150 and price should falter below the lower Kumo (now at 1.2178), bring another decline later.