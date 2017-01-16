<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2049





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable met resistance at 1.2233 and opened sharply lower today, suggesting the fall from 1.2775 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.1970-75, then 1.1950, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1900-10, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.2070-75 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2110) but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.2150 and price should falter below the lower Kumo (now at 1.2178), bring another decline later.