Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 16 17 13:48 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2050
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable met resistance at 1.2233 and opened sharply lower today, suggesting the fall from 1.2775 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.1970-75, then 1.1950, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.1900-10, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.2070-75 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2110) but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.2150 and price should falter below the lower Kumo (now at 1.2178), bring another decline later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT