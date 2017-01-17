ActionForex.com
Although sterling opened lower yesterday and fell to as low as 1.1986, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.2200 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below resistance at 1.2233, bring another decline later.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.2115-20 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2103). break there would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, then weakness to 1.2060-70 would follow but price should stay above support at 1.2017.
 

