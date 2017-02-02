ActionForex.com
Feb 02 21:29 GMT

Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 13:52 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2571


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite intra-day brief rise to 1.2706, the subsequent selloff adds credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2532) but break there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.2500 and later towards 1.2470-75.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2600 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2622) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2650 would suggest the retreat from 1.2706 has ended, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2670-75 but said resistance at 1.2706 should remain intact. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

