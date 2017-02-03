<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2486





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has remained under near term pressure after dropping sharply from 1.2706 (this week’s high), adding credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2470-75 but break there is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.2440-50 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2530-35 cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 1.2560-65 would limit upside and bring another decline. Only above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2591) would suggest low is formed instead, risk test of previous support at 1.2614, then towards 1.2640-50 but price should falter well below said yesterday’s high at 1.2706. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.