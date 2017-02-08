ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 08 17 13:29 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2505


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday’s fall to 1.2347, the subsequent strong rebound in part due to cross-buying in sterling suggests low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above resistance at 1.2547 would extend this rebound from 1.2347 for retracement of recent decline to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2447) would bring weakness to 1.2410-15 but downside should be limited to 1.2380-85 and said yesterday’s low at 1.2347 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.
 

