<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2521





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has rebounded after finding support at 1.2440 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.2530 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon resistance at 1.2582 (last week’s high) should hold and bring further choppy trading later. Only a break of 1.2582 would shift risk back to upside and signal the rise from 1.2347 is still in progress for gain to 1.2600-10 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.2640-50, bring retreat later.



As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.2465-70 would bring weakness to 1.2437-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582 and said support), break here would suggest the rebound from 1.2347 has ended, bring further fall to 1.2400-05 and possibly towards 1.2370.



