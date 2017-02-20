<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2466





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite falling to 1.2388 on Friday, as cable has rebounded after holding above indicated support at 1.2383, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and test of 1.2485-90 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 1.2524 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later.



On the downside, a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further weakness to 1.2300-10 later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.