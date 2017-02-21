<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2425





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable rebounded to 1.2483 yesterday, as price has retreated in London morning after faltering below this resistance, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and weakness to 1.2405-10 cannot be ruled out, however, break of strong support at 1.2383-88 is needed to revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further decline to 1.2300-10 later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2450-55 and said resistance at 1.2483 should remain intact, bring further consolidation. Above 1.2483-85 would bring a stronger rebound to resistance at 1.2524 but price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.