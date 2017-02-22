<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2448





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2508, retaining our view that further consolidation within recent established range would be seen and although weakness to 1.2420 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2400 and strong support at 1.2383-88 should hold, bring rebound later. Only a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2347 support first.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.2480-85 and said intra-day resistance at 1.2508 should hold from here. A break of 1.2508 resistance would extend the rebound from 1.2388 to 1.2524 (another previous resistance) but price should falter below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.