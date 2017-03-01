|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex |
Mar 01 17 13:22 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2302
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.2350, stopped at 1.2315
Position : - Long at 1.2350
Target : -
Stop : - 1.2315
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable intra-day decline has accelerated after breaking support at 1.2347, suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness o 1.2270-75, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below previous support at 1.2251, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and 1.2383 (another previous support) should cap upside.
