Feb 08 11:07 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 0.9940 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 08 17 10:18 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9993


Original strategy :

Buy at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9905

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9905

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback retreated after rising briefly above 1.0000, suggesting consolidation would be seen and as long as yesterday’s high at 1.0007 holds, initial downside risk remains for another retreat to 0.9955 but reckon downside would be limited to 0.9935-40 and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0007 would extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0045 is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861, bring further subsequent rise to 1.0070 but resistance at 1.0094 should hold from here.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent retreat as 0.9935-40 should limit downside. Only a break of support at 0.9900-04 would suggest an top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards indicated support at 0.9861.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
