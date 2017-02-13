ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0000 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 13 17 13:06 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0038


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after last week’s anticipated rally to 1.0063, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to previous resistance at 1.0007 (now support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon the lower Kumo (now at 0.9985) would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0063 would extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0090-95 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0122, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to reinstate long on pullback as 0.9995-00 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.
 

