Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has retreated after marginal rise to 1.0069, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to previous support at 1.0015 would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0000) and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0069 would extend recent rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0090-95, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0150 would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.0007 (now support) should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.