<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0090





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has maintained a firm undertone after yesterday’s resumption of recent upmove, adding credence to our bullish view for the rise from 0.9861 low to extend further gain to 1.0095-00, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous support at 1.0015 should limit downside. Only below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to confirm, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.