ActionForex.com
Feb 15 12:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0020 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 11:04 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0090


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0020, Target: 1.0120, Stop: 0.9985

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has maintained a firm undertone after yesterday’s resumption of recent upmove, adding credence to our bullish view for the rise from 0.9861 low to extend further gain to 1.0095-00, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here, bring retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous support at 1.0015 should limit downside. Only below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to confirm, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.