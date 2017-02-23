ActionForex.com
Feb 23 11:28 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 23 17 10:20 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0100


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.0075-78 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141 and previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement) would hold and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0141 would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) but overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80 and reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.

In view of this, would be prudent to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0060-65 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.