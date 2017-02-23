<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0100





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.0075-78 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141 and previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement) would hold and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0141 would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) but overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80 and reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.



In view of this, would be prudent to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0060-65 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.