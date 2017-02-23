|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 23 17 13:23 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0087
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0141 yesterday, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.0075-78 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141 and previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 (50% Fibonacci retracement) would hold and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0141 would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) but overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80 and reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.
In view of this, would be prudent to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0060-65 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT