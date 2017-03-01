<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0115





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0055, Target: 1.0155, Stop: 1.0020



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback did extend weakness to 1.0009, the subsequent rally on dollar’s broad-based rebound suggests the pullback from 1.0141 has possibly ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0117, break there would add credence to this view for retest of 1.0141, above this level would signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80 but 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, would mot chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as 1.0045-50 should limit downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.