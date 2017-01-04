ActionForex.com
Jan 04 12:03 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0215 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 11:18 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0255


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after yesterday's rise to 1.0335, suggesting recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation below last month's high of 1.0344 would be seen, hence pullback to 1.0225-30 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335) is likely, however, reckon support at 1.0210 would limit downside and bring another upmove later, above said resistance at 1.0335-44 would confirm recent upmove has resumed for headway towards 1.0390-00 later which is likely to hold from here.

In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0210 support should limit downside. Only below 1.0180-85 would abort and signal an intra-day top is formed, risk weakness to 1.0160 but still reckon support at 1.0144 would remain intact.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

