Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0215, Target: 1.0335, Stop: 1.0180



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



As the greenback has retreated after yesterday's rise to 1.0335, suggesting recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation below last month's high of 1.0344 would be seen, hence pullback to 1.0225-30 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0057-1.0335) is likely, however, reckon support at 1.0210 would limit downside and bring another upmove later, above said resistance at 1.0335-44 would confirm recent upmove has resumed for headway towards 1.0390-00 later which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on further pullback as 1.0210 support should limit downside. Only below 1.0180-85 would abort and signal an intra-day top is formed, risk weakness to 1.0160 but still reckon support at 1.0144 would remain intact.