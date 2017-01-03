ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0255 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 03 17 11:53 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0298


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0225, Target: 1.0325, Stop: 1.0190

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0255, Target: 1.0355, Stop: 1.0220

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback has risen again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0210, suggesting the rally from 1.0057 (last week's low) is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0322 resistance but break of this last week's high is needed to retain bullishness and extend recent upmove to 1.0344 resistance (last month's high), then towards 1.0390-00 which is likely to hold from here due to near term overbought condition.

In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as 1.0250-55 should limit downside. Only below support at 1.0210 would abort and signal an intra-day top is formed, risk weakness to 1.0180-85 support, then 1.0160 but still reckon support at 1.0144 would remain intact.
 

